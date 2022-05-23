Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,286 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,127. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

