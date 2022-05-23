Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,334 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,598. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

