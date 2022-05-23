Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,988 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

