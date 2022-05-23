Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.86.
Shares of SIA opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.84 and a one year high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 303.90%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
