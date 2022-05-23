Signata Tops One Day Volume of $743.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $743.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

