Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stake Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 632,625 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.05% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $179,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.08. 624,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,307. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

