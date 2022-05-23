Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $74.98. 9,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

