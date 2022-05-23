Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $50.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SIX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,959. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

