Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Raised to $3.00

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2.15 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

