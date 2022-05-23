Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.96) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $928.33.

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.