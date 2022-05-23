Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,701 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 3.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Snowflake worth $710,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.85. 6,194,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

