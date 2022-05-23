Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

SQM stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 111,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.