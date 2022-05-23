Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives $10.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 157,000 shares of company stock worth $428,290 and sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

