Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $346.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

SONVY traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $67.39. 19,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. Sonova has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

