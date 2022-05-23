Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. 20,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

