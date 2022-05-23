Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 229,062 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 150,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southwest Gas by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 79,063 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

