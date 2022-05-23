SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,591.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,252,693 coins and its circulating supply is 11,004,502 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.