SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 9.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

