SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 22% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $149,244.87 and $415.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.06 or 1.00015382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00207958 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00092363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00127221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00240979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

