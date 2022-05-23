Spore (SPORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,304.00

Spore (SPORE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $546,128.58 and $2,304.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spore has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,154.36 or 1.00047263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.