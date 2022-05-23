Sprott Inc. Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

CCJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. 4,682,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

