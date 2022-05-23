Sprott Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 231,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,613. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

