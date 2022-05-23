Sprott Inc. Lowers Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,813 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of AerSale stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 132,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,746. The stock has a market cap of $719.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.