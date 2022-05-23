Sprott Inc. Raises Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.19. 89,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,728. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

