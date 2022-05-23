Sprott Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Sprott Inc. cut its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,086,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. International Tower Hill Mines comprises about 1.3% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 13.90% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,178. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

