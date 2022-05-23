Sprott Inc. Sells 172,497 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sprott Inc. reduced its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,497 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Berry worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarVal Investors LP grew its position in Berry by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 53,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $11.29. 721,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,503. The company has a market capitalization of $911.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berry Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.