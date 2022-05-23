Sprott Inc. Sells 506 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sprott Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,311,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,156,543. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

