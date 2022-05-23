Sprott Inc. Sells 61,448 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.1% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 414,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

