Sprott Inc. Sells 83,262 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,262 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

