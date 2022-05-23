Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,806 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.68. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,005. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

