SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is Sprott Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the period. SSR Mining comprises approximately 3.0% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,035. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

