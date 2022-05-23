Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 730

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 694 ($8.56).

STAN stock opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.23) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.92. The firm has a market cap of £17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($72,051.28). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

