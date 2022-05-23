Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $73.54. 512,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,699,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

