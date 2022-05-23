StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.60. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646 over the last three months. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

