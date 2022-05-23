StockNews.com Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

