StockNews.com Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

