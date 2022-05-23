StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to “Hold”

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 2,518,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

