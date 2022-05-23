Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 14,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

