Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

