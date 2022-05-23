Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Stryker worth $159,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Stryker stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

