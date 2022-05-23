Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.0976 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $34.67 million and $837,485.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.57 or 0.06764475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,039,127 coins and its circulating supply is 355,142,175 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.