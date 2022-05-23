SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 76.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 16.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

