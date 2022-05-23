TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 86,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,562,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,336 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

