Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Plexus accounts for 1.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Plexus worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $891,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

