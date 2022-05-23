Tamarack Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Bioventus comprises about 5.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 1.16% of Bioventus worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of BVS stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 293,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

