Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Integer worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Integer by 133.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Integer by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth about $616,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $76.61. 159,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,762. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

