Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000. Humana makes up 3.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

