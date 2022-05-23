Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 473,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,787. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.