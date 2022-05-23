Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $51.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $382.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 18,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,187. The company has a market cap of $683.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

