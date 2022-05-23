Tekne Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.6% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Baidu by 22.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $124.00. 1,771,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

